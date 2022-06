YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that a driver flipped her SUV after hitting a utility pole on Youngstown’s West Side.

Officers said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on South Schenely near Scheetz Street.

Police said the woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Ohio Edison crews were there to stabilize the pole.

Police said that South Hazelwood is clear for drivers Friday morning.