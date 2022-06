CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police and firefighters were called after a car hit a house Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of North Broad Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police said that there were no injuries and that the house is damaged.

Officers said that the driver accidently had their foot on the gas pedal and hit the house.

Police and firefighters have left the scene.