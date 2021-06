BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car went into a business in Boardman on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle hit the front of Tobacco City at 110 Boardman Poland Rd., knocking down some blocks from the building.

The woman who was driving the car went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.