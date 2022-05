YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and fire are on scene at a car accident downtown after a car ran a red light and a vehicle went through railing off the side of the road.

Part of Federal Street near South Ave. is blocked.

Police say at least two cars are involved.

EMS is also on scene assisting. According to police, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We have a reporter on scene working to get more information.