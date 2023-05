WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was cited in Warren Monday after his car got hung up on a guy wire.

According to police, the driver was heading east on East Market Street just before 7 p.m. when he said that someone swerved in front of him causing him to lose control and travel across all lanes of the road, ending up on the guy wire in the 2200 block of East Market Street.

The driver was not injured but was cited.