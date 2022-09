GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.

It happened around 11:43 a.m. on State Route 87 near Stoddard Hayes Road.

Gustavus Asst. Fire Chief Jamison Conley says the driver was headed west, went around a bend, hit a ditch and flipped over.

At this point, the man isn’t requesting to go to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.