YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A car flipped over on its roof on Interstate 711 northbound in Youngstown Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Interstate 711 past Gypsy Lane around 8:40 a.m.

Crews said one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with minor injuries.

The accident was about a quarter of a mile to I-80. I-711 was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.