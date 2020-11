Three people who were inside -- a mother and her two sons -- had to run from the flames

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mother and her two sons had to run from their burning home on Youngstown’s south side overnight.

It happened on Mabel Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the fire started in a car parked in the driveway, then spread to the house.

The three people inside got out safely.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.