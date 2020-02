A car fire along Route 11 in Trumbull County had firefighters busy early Friday morning

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A car fire along Route 11 in Trumbull County had firefighters busy early Friday morning.

The driver was heading north at about 2 a.m. on Route 11, near the Tibbetts Wick exit, when he saw flames coming from under the hood.

He pulled over and by then, the car was engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to get out in time and is OK but the car was destroyed.