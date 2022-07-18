LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are on the scene of an accident early Monday morning.

According to PSP, the accident happened just before 2 a.m. on State Route 173, near Airport Rd.

The driver went off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox and then rolled over several times onto the right side of the road into someone’s front yard.

PSP confirmed there were two people in the car.

PSP is still on the scene investigating and there is no word yet on injuries.

State Route 173 is closed from Airport Rd. to Courtney Mills Rd. for the accident as of 5:30 a.m.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.