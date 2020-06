Police said the driver was involved in a hit-skip crash just minutes before

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Boardman Wednesday evening.

A car landed in the front yard of a home on Brainard Drive near Gilbert Drive.

Police said the driver was involved in a hit-skip crash at Glenwood and Ferndale avenues in Youngstown just minutes before.

They said he blew out a front tire in that accident and drove on the rim until crashing into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital.