The fire broke out at a house on Bon Air Ave. in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A garage was damaged and a car destroyed after a fire broke out Monday on Youngstown’s west side.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Bon Air Avenue where a vehicle was on fire inside a garage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.