BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning.

Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High.

The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items.

Subaru also donated boxes of school supplies.

“It really means a lot to me like I said I’m a special education teacher here and a lot of my students need a lot of extra supports in the classroom, I spend a lot of money out of pocket every year,” said Kristin Clarke, intervention specialist.

This is the 5th year Boardman Subaru has partnered with the school.