Car cruise held to raise awareness about veteran suicide

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car cruise to raise awareness about veteran suicide was held in Boardman Saturday.

The event was held by Mission 22, a group that helps with this issue.

All the money raised from the event went to Mission 22 to help veterans with PTSD.

The organizer of Saturday’s event, Joshua Moyer, says he wants more people to be made aware of the issue, not just because it’s important, but because one of his closest friends was a veteran who committed suicide.

“Someone called me and told me what had happened, and it was a devastating feeling, and I want no one to ever have that phone call. That is the worst phone call to ever have,” Moyer said.

Mission 22 also helps with veterans who are suffering with things such as substance abuse.