Car crashes through windows of Old Navy in Boardman

The store is still fulfilling online orders, but no customers are allowed in the store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into Old Navy at the Shops at Boardman Park Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, the driver meant to step on the brake but instead hit the gas, crashing into the building. The car went halfway into the store, through a wall of glass windows.

The driver, an older woman, was not injured.

Construction workers on the scene boarded up the windows and are working to make repairs.

The fire chief said there’s no structural damage to the building.

Old Navy is still conducting business. If you have an online order, come to door and workers will give it to you. No customers are allowed inside right now, however.