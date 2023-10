YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department is investigating after a car drove through a fenced lot and the driver fled the scene.

Police were on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Logan and Bissel avenue on the city’s north side just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The car had driven through a fence of a lot. Police say the driver fled from the scene.

Authorities are unsure of what caused the crash but say speed may have been a factor.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.