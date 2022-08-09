NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon.

A window was boarded up with plywood after a Dodge Journey crashed into Plaza Agave on Youngstown Warren Road.

According to a police report, the car began reversing when it hit the building.

Our crews caught up with one of the workers who was at the restaurant when the crash happened.

“It was scary, nervous, there was a ‘boom’ in the restaurant,” said Yvett Zapata.

No one was injured in the crash. The restaurant remains open, and the owners said they hope to have the window completely fixed by next week.