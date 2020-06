It happened at Ianazone's Homemade Pizza just before 4 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A vehicle crashed through the front of a Champion Township restaurant Sunday evening.

It happened at Ianazone’s Homemade Pizza just before 4 p.m. on Mahoning Avenue.

Champion police say an employee at Ianazone’s called them to the scene where an elderly woman had accidentally driven her car through the front of the building.

EMS was also called to the scene and the driver was transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Nobody else was reported injured.