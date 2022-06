SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a Salem business on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

The driver crashed into the building of Maurice’s, a branch of a woman’s clothing chain at 2789 E. State Street.

A tow truck successfully removed the car from the building around 2:40 p.m.

A fire chief on the scene reports an elderly woman was driving the car and may have been confused.

