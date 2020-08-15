Car crashes into pole in Warren Twp.

The woman driving is in stable condition and did not need to go to the hospital

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into a pole in Warren Township Saturday evening.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. on Burnett Street.

According to police, the car came around the corner too quickly, scraped off a tree and crashed into a pole, which is still standing.

The woman driving is in stable condition and did not need to go to the hospital.

Both Warren Twp. police and fire departments were on scene.

The road was closed just under an hour while crews cleaned up the scene, but just before 7:30 p.m., the road was reopened.

Charges are pending for a possible OVI.