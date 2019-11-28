Two dead after car crashes into pole, closing road in Youngstown

Ohio Edison workers are on the scene, working to stabilize the utility pole the car crashed into

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said two people are dead after a violent car crash closed Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

One car crashed into a pole at the intersection with Meridian Road near Phantom Fireworks retail outlet around 9 p.m.

The coroner is on the scene.

Ohio Edison workers are also there, working to stabilize the utility pole the car crashed into.

Police are not saying much, only that it’s still a very active investigation.

