Car crashes into house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman driving on the city’s south side Thursday lost control of her car and crashed into a house.
The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m on Homestead Drive.
According to witnesses, the woman was driving fast when she ran a stop sign, hit another vehicle and crashed into the house.
A man was inside the house at the time of the crash but was not injured.
The woman and the driver of the other car were not seriously injured.
