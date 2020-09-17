Car crashes into house in Youngstown

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m on Homestead Drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman driving on the city’s south side Thursday lost control of her car and crashed into a house.

According to witnesses, the woman was driving fast when she ran a stop sign, hit another vehicle and crashed into the house.

A man was inside the house at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The woman and the driver of the other car were not seriously injured.

