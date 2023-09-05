YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– One person is hurt and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Youngstown early Tuesday morning.

It all happened around midnight on Shirley Road. Police say the driver was trying to turn left on Homewood Avenue but turned too quickly. They say the driver went up a small hill and then went airborne into the home.

Our photographer on the scene could see the car had gone through the front of the house and came out of the side, hitting the neighbor’s car in the driveway.

Police say the driver was hurt but are not sure of their condition yet.

There is no word yet on if there were people inside the home or if anyone else was hurt.