Car crashes into house in Howland, killing sleeping man

It happened on Deforest Road

Credit: WKBN

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Late Wednesday night, a car crashed into the basement of a house in Howland, killing someone inside.

It happened on Deforest Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the middle-aged male driver of a Honda was driving under the influence.

When he crashed into the basement, we’re told that’s when he killed another middle-aged man who was sleeping.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for evaluation.

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more information. We will post updates as soon as that information comes back to our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

