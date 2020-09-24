Car crashes into house in Howland, killing sleeping man

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Late Wednesday night, a car crashed into the basement of a house in Howland, killing someone inside.

It happened on Deforest Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the middle-aged male driver of a Honda was driving under the influence.

When he crashed into the basement, we’re told that’s when he killed another middle-aged man who was sleeping.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for evaluation.

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more information. We will post updates as soon as that information comes back to our newsroom.