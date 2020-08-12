Car crashes into apartment building in Warren, suspects take off

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are looking for two people who reportedly ran from the scene after crashing into an apartment Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Candlelight Drive SE.
Dispatchers said no one was hurt.
