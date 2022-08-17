COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana Police and Fire were called to a truck accident at the Columbiana Circle roundabout early Wednesday morning.

Officials say around 3:30 a.m. a tractor-trailer drove into law offices on South Main Street.

The truck crashed and hit Roth Blair Law Offices. The truck also damaged the Columbiana Circle and another building awning.

Columbiana Fire Chief Frank Null said no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but would not comment any further on injuries.

The roundabout is blocked from Park Avenue to 20 North Main Street. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the truck on scene before it can be towed away.

Chief Nulf said the portion of Main Street will be closed until crews are able to secure the building and shut off utilities.

Johnny Chechitelli contributed to this report.