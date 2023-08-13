NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and troopers are investigating after a rollover crash blocked traffic in Trumbull County Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., several police departments from the area responded to a crash that happened on North Salem Road.

First News crews on scene saw North Jackson, Warren, Canfield police and Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene.

Police tell us the driver fled the scene and was being searched for. Troopers also say police were pursuing the vehicle earlier.

