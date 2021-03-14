Car collides with tree trying to evade police

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) –– A routine traffic stop by Vienna Township Police ended in a fiery crash overnight.

According to Trumbull Dispatch, the driver of a white Ford Focus was pulled over on Niles Vienna Road around 1:45 a.m.

The passenger exited the vehicle before the driver suddenly took off from the scene.

Less than 10 minutes later, crews in Fowler Township responded to a car that caught on fire after crashing into a tree on Wilson-Sharpsville Road.

Credit: Richard Orsborn

It was the same car police were looking for. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when police arrived.

Police said they were not chasing the car when it happened.

One person was taken to the St. Elizabeth Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.