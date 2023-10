SHENANGO Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A car crashed with a tractor-trailer on I-80 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before the Ohio state line on I-80 around 1:15 a.m.

The WKBN photographer on the scene saw the tractor-trailer pushed off the road, getting stuck in the ditch.

We are still trying to find out if anyone was injured.

Traffic was not impacted while crews were on the scene.