UNITY, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash with a car and a semi early Wednesday morning in Unity Township.

Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m. after a Chevy Camaro was in a crash with a semi.

OSP said that one person was injured and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Troopers said that there are no road closures at this time. OSP is on scene.