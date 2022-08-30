NEWTON Twp, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where a car collided with a dump truck on State Route 5 in Newton Township early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to State Route 5, one mile beyond Holcomb Road around 3 a.m. The area was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

OSP said that a car traveling eastbound went left of center and hit a dump truck traveling westbound.

The driver of the car had minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released. Troopers said that the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

OSP has not said anything regarding charges.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.