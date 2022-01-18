LIVE NOW /
Car charging stations could be coming to Youngstown

Local News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Finance Committee held a meeting Tuesday night.

They were discussing a grant for electric vehicle charging stations. The $650,000 grant would place 4 vehicle charging stations in the courthouse parking lot.

The stations would be available for public use and their installation would not cost Youngstown neighbors a penny.

“This is 100% grant, and this would allow us to put the fast chargers in this location. Since it is a 100% grant, it would make sense,” said Charles Shasho, Deputy Director of Public Works.

The stations have multiple benefits, including low operating costs and lower energy usage.

The grant still needs approval from city council.

