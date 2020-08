The fire is out now, but it is unknown if there were any injuries

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A car was on fire on Route 7 Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Route 7 in Brookfield near Route 87.

Police and fire departments have one lane of Route 7 blocked while the vehicle is towed from the area.

A photo provided to WKBN showed flames coming from the front of the car.