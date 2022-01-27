Car catches fire near Valley Walmart

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Viewer cell phone video captured the moment a car was overcome by fire in Liberty last night.

It happened just after 5:30 Wednesday night.



In this video by Dominic Chambers, you can see flames and smoke coming from the car in the parking lot of Walmart off Belmont Avenue.



No one was hurt in the fire. Firefighters tell First News the fire was in the “engine area compartment” of the Pontiac G6.



They say the driver told firefighters she was driving down the when it started to smoke so she pulled into the parking lot and called 9-1-1.