Car catches fire in Bazetta Twp, damaging other cars, garage

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A garage in Bazetta Township and several cars are damaged after a Ford Pickup truck started a fire Sunday morning.

No one was injured, and the home only suffered minor smoke damage after the pickup caught fire late Sunday morning.

The Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis says the department was able to put the fire out in less than 20 minutes.

He says the driver’s quick thinking made it so there wasn’t more damage.

“It was reported to us and the investigation shows, he pulled in, he heard a pop in the engine of the Ford Pickup truck and it started on fire instantaneously. They came in and called and by the time we got here, it had extended into the structure,” Lewis said.

Lewis says the driver did everything correctly to limit the damage.

He stresses the importance of quickly calling 911 in the case of a fire.