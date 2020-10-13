Car catches fire after slamming into Weathersfield school bus

There were no kids on the bus at the time, but a person in the car was taken to the hospital

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into an empty school bus in Weathersfield Tuesday.

It happened at about 10:15 a.m. Troopers said the bus was turning right onto W. Park Avenue when the car slammed into the back of the bus.

911 Caller: A car just rear-ended a bus, an empty bus on the corner of West Park and Austintown Warren Road.

The hood of the car ended up underneath the bus and the car caught fire.

Caller: I’m pretty sure he’s hurt. There’s a fire. The car is on fire.

Troopers say the driver of the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for non-life-threatening injuries.

Weathersfield Local Schools Superintendent Damon Dohar said, thankfully. no children were on board.

“Luckily, there were no kids. We weren’t in session today. It was an online day so there were no kids on the school bus. The school bus was out doing a training route,” Dohar said.

The bus driver was not hurt, although the bus will need repairs.

“The bus looks like there is a little damage from the back end. There are a couple of things that will need to be fixed before we can put it back on the road. Luckily, here at Mineral Ridge, we have probably three or four spare busses that we’ve been able to keep and maintain over the last few years in case of a situation just like this,” Dohar said.