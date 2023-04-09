YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car and a motorcycle burst into flames after an accident Sunday afternoon in Youngstown, and witnesses say those involved are lucky to be alive.

A motorcycle and car collided on Shirley and Inverness roads at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Youngstown Fire Department, the driver of the motorcycle lost control and slid into an oncoming car.

Donna Dilla just pulled into her family driveway when she saw the flames, and she called 911.

“That motorcycle blew up when it hit the car. I was sitting here, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I have to call 911.’ It was a horrific-like screech, and then a big boom, and I knew we had to get the fire department here right away,” Dilla said. “I was just freaking out. I mean, it’s Easter Sunday.”

Though both vehicles caught on fire, everyone in the car — and on the motorcycle — walked away with minor injuries.

“Just to come away with a little bit of a scrape, once you see what happened with that motorcycle and the car itself,” Dilla said. “It was just horrible, absolutely horrible, so I’m very happy that everybody’s alive.”

The road was closed until Youngstown fire and police cleared the scene.