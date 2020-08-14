3 hurt in crash on Route 422 in Campbell

The people involved in the accident were transported to St. Elizabeth's in Youngstown

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A police chase near the Coitsville-Youngstown line ended with three people getting hurt.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Coitsville police were in pursuit of a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the suspect vehicle crashed into another car on McCartney Road, near the intersection of Keystone Avenue.

Two people in the suspect’s car were hurt along with one person in the other vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation while the Coitsville Police Department is handling criminal charges.

No names have been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.