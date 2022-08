LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Liberty Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue.

A van hit a car with three people inside. Liberty Police said the person taken to the hospital is in stable condition.

The accident knocked down a power line across Belmont but Liberty Police said there shouldn’t be any road closures as a result.