(WKBN) – Students at Eastern Gateway Community College can join cannabis education certificate programs.

The college is partnering with Green Flower for three different online programs, according to a news release from Green Flower.

The following classes are a part of the program:

Cannabis Cultivation Specialist

Cannabis Retail Specialist

Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist

For more information on the nine-week courses, visit the Eastern Gateway’s website. Applications are accepted through the end of this week.