Canfield’s ‘Taste of the Fair’ wraps up Sunday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday wrapped up Canfield’s Taste of the Fair, where vendors broke out their best foods and drinks.

Last year’s fair was canceled.

The vendors say 2020 was a very rough year for them because most fairs were canceled.

They say events like this help offset last year and help restore hope coming out of the pandemic.

“Pretty much they had no income because all of the fairs and festivals were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Pretty much no one had any income whatsoever,” said Dori Kagarise, staff at Lobo’s Pizza.

This year marks the 175th fair in Canfield, which will run September 1-6.