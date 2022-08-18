CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The old gazebo on Canfield’s Village Green came down Thursday.

The demolition is making way for a new gazebo that the Rotary Club is putting in.

The new one should be in place soon. The goal was to get the new gazebo installed before the Canfield Fair, but the project was stalled when there was some question about who actually owns the Village Green where the gazebo sat, but that was all figured out. At one time, the area was part of Trumbull County so they had to update some paperwork to show who owns the right of way.

The project cost is about $250,000, and the Rotary has been raising money to pay for it.