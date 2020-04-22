Canfield wholesaler now offering curbside produce pickup

Hometown Produce is now offering curbside pickup to the public after the owner saw a need

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A business in Canfield has made some changes that will not only help the business but the community too.

The Hometown Produce Company is located at 470 W. Main Street, across from the Dollar General.

It has always been an independent wholesaler, with produce going to restaurants, food service operations and stores.

But since the pandemic, business has declined.

So, Hometown Produce is now offering curbside produce pickup for the public after owner Robert Zimmerman saw the need.

“To make our friends and neighbors happy, and keep them healthy. The positive responses that we’re getting — the smiles, the little comments that the people appreciate it. You know it’s an option to eat healthier and stay healthier. I mean, that’s so amazing for us, it really is,” he said.

People can order and pay either online at www.HometownProduceCompany.com or over the phone at 234-414-7120.