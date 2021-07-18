Canfield unwinds and relaxes with Yoga on the Green

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People were enjoying the nice weather with free yoga on the green in Canfield on Sunday.

The event was hosted by local yoga teachers from Studio Oxygen.

Local vendors also set up tables for people to visit after their yoga class.

Any level yogi was invited to participate. The instructors to the class through flows that could be modified based on experience.

“It is just a phenomenal way to exercise and just come in and relax and it’s so nice to just get the people to come out and experience it because sometimes it can be a bit intimidating coming to a studio. There’s no pressure of coming out to free class. It’s just great,” said Studio Oxygen social media coordinator Emily Ramm.

Kids were also getting in on the fun with a kids-oriented session while their parents did their adult’s yoga class.

There will be another Yoga on the Green event Sunday, August 29.