CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A number of significant business development projects are about to get underway in Canfield Township.

A new Aldi grocery store will be coming to a portion of the Westford development off of US-224 behind the Wendy’s and Panera Bread locations on Westford Drive.

Ground could be broken there sometime late next month.

At around the same time, groundbreaking could be taking place for a new Caribou Coffee drive-through directly across from Westford.

In the meantime, a grand opening is set for the new SpringHill Suites and TownePlace hotel near the same area.