Canfield Toys For Tots drive held over big football weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Kennsington Golf Club and Grille in Canfield picked a great football weekend to hold their annual Toys For Tots toy drive.

The two-day event is centered around the big rivalry games between Ohio State and Michigan and the Browns versus the Steelers.

Half of every $22 admission is donated to Toys For Tots, while those who donate a toy get a certificate for nine holes of golf.

There is food, drinks, raffles and a DJ in addition to the big games.

“It’s something we’ve done every year for the past five or six years. We’re trying to make it larger every year, and you know, we want to make it fun, family friendly but also, you know, provide entertainment for the adults,” said General Manager Phil Faraglia.

The event continues Sunday starting at 10 a.m. with a tailgate for the big Browns and Steelers rematch.