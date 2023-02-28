CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield teacher will be featured in a parenting magazine.

Canfield High School teacher Ashley Gibbs will be showcased in the March-April Parenting Special Needs Magazine.

Gibbs and her friend Devin Pirko created a business that makes sensory bins and kits that are focused on sensory play, cognitive growth and problem-solving skills. They also foster creativity.

“All while offering off-screen fun,” Gibbs said.

The bins are helpful for students with autism but are also great for toddlers and have been incorporated into business settings, according to Canfield Local Schools.

Ashley and Devin, both moms, make the kits for every occasion, too. Their shop features Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and other holidays as well as by interest.

You can find the items online through Etsy and on Facebook by searching @whoisYoMama.