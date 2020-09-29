Canfield students taking part in week-long event to help end social isolation

On Monday, students were given the challenge to introduce themselves to five students they didn't know

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sandy Hook Promise is a national movement to help end social isolation, particularly in schools. The entire Canfield school district is taking part this week.

On Monday, everyone was wearing a name tag at school. Students were given the challenge to introduce themselves to five students they didn’t know.

The benefit is building friendships and making connections to end social isolation.

“So we teach them three things: to notice when someone is isolated, to reach out — giving them the tools to have that awkward conversation — and then to start with hello,” said school counselor Stephanie Ruark.

Later this week, students will wear crazy, mismatched socks to recognize they can step it up because “someone looks up to you” and they’ll wear sunglasses to recognize that if you see something, you should say something.