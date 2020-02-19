Canfield student accused of recording another boy in bathroom

A report was sent to the prosecutor for a consideration of charges

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield High School student could face a criminal charge after he was accused of recording another student in the restroom.

Police learned about the accusations on February 6. The victim’s parent reported that his son was in a stall in the restroom on January 31 when it happened.

According to a police report, the 16-year-old suspect was showing the video to other students.

The school district released the following response in regard to the allegations:

The administration of Canfield High School became aware of a violation of school policy. Canfield School officials acted in conjunction with the Canfield Police Department to conduct an investigation into the matter and has followed board policy in regards to all students involved in the incident. No further public comment will be made by the school district at this time. Canfield Local School District

Police have completed their investigation, and a report was sent to the prosecutor for a consideration of charges.

Editor’s note: The suspect in this case hasn’t been charged yet, but the case was sent to the prosecutor for consideration of charges. This story has been updated to reflect the status of the case.