Canfield Schools superintendent leaving his position early

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Embattled Canfield Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan is leaving his position, effective January 1.

The decision was announced during a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

Geordan’s resignation comes amid claims from investigators, who said he intentionally made deceiving statements and downplayed a threat that was made to another student. That led to angry community members to speak out at a board meeting last month.

Also leaving his position is School Board Vice President E. Craig Olson, who submitted his letter of resignation to the Board on Thursday. In a statement, he said he was leaving because he disagrees with the actions of the Board.

“It is with great sadness that I am resigning from the Canfield Local Schools Board of Education. My vision and the vision of the current Board majority no longer match and it is my belief that this board has chosen to go down a path with which I choose not to be associated. I wish our students, staff and administrators nothing but the best as the district moves forward,” he said.

Olsen still had two years left in his term.

Board Member Phil Bova, whose term expires in a few weeks, said at Wednesday night’s meeting that he was also resigning, though he called his resignation symbolic.

“To put it simply, I’m frustrated, tired and sad of what’s been going on at these board meetings. They have become circuses. I am tired of the extreme negativity of a small group of individuals,” Bova said.

As part of a separation agreement between the district and Board of Education, Geordan is getting out of his contract early. The contract was in place through July 31, 2023.

John Tullio will serve as interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year during the search for a new superintendent.

Also part of the separation agreement, Geordan will serve an administrative position through July 31, 2020, to help with the transition to a new superintendent. He will be paid his salary during that time.

Geordan will also be paid for all of his unused vacation, personal leave and benefits through July 31, 2021.

The Board also agreed to pay his salary from August 1, 2021, through January 31, 2022, if he is not employed elsewhere.

First News was told the total cost of separating with Geordan was between $190,000-250,000.

The Board and Geordan agreed to release any and all claims they could have asserted against one another. Under the agreement, Geordan and Board members are unable to make any potentially “disparaging or untrue” statements to any third party, including the media or through social media.